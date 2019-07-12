13% of drivers in Kerry present licences in court after being caught speeding

Just 13% of drivers in Kerry presented their licences in court after being caught speeding.

That’s according to figures released by the Courts Service to Dublin Bay North TD Tommy Broughan.

Almost 12,500 people were convicted of speeding between 2017 and May of this year, however just 4,200 presented their licence in court to record penalty points.

Over that period, 208 drivers were convicted of speeding but just 13% were recorded in courts for the offence.

That’s compared to Wicklow where the rate is 80%.

Kerry also has the second lowest conviction rate for speeding in the country at 11%.