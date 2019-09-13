13 Dingle Peninsula businesses and organisations head Stateside to major exhibition

Thirteen (13) businesses and organisations from the Dingle Peninsula are heading Stateside to a major exhibition.

Ireland’s Dingle Peninsula Cultural, Educational, Trade and Tourism Showcase open in West Springfield, Massachusetts today and run until the 29th of September; it attracted 1.5 million visitors last year.

The showcase will present west Kerry produce, the diaspora connections with West Springfield, and the cultural and educational links of both areas.

Exhibitors include the Blasket Island Heritage Centre, Sacred Heart University Dingle, and Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance, which represents 180 businesses and festivals across the peninsula.