13 more COVID deaths, over 1,200 new cases including 28 in Kerry

Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 1,865 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 19th October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,269 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 52,256* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 657 are men / 609 are women
  • 63% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 221 in Meath, 203 in Dublin, 116 in Cork, 80 in Cavan and 649 and the remaining 649 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 312 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 52,256 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases

(to midnight 19OCT2020)

14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(06OCT2020 to 19OCT2020)

New Cases during last 14 days

(06OCT2020 to 19OCT2020)

NATIONAL1,269279.313,299
Cavan80909.7693
Meath221590.61,152
Monaghan38402.4247
Sligo27355.5233
Westmeath24336.8299
Donegal21328.5523
Cork116322.01,748
Clare26321.5382
Galway74313.9810
Wexford51296.5444
Longford14278.9114
Limerick74278.6543
Kildare61276.8616
Leitrim<5252.881
Kerry28247.8366
Dublin203239.13,222
Roscommon<5229.3148
Louth69221.1285
Offaly18215.5168
Laois14199.5169
Carlow16195.0111
Mayo28183.9240
Kilkenny15167.3166
Waterford22154.9180
Wicklow12123.6176
Tipperary10114.7183

