13 COVID-19 related deaths and 738 new cases confirmed this evening – 19 in Kerry

The Department of Health has reported 13 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening.

10 of these deaths occurred in February, 1 occurred in January, 1 occurred in October and 1 date of death remains under investigation.

As of midnight last night, the Department had been informed of 738 new cases of the virus.

19 of these cases are in Kerry, which is the county’s highest daily total in over two weeks.

Kerry still has the lowest 14-day incidence per 100,000 people of any county with 46.

That figure nationally is 215.8.