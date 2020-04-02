13 COVID-19 deaths in Ireland, and four new cases in Kerry

A further 13 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

Another 402 cases have been confirmed across the country.

In Kerry, there are an additional four cases, up to 72.

Nine of the latest deaths occurred in the east, one in the south, and three in the west of the country.

The patients included four females and nine males.

Ten patients were reported as having underlying health conditions.

There have now been 98 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The average age of deaths in Ireland is 82.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 402 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm today, bringing the total to 3,849 cases.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 31st March 2020 (3,282 cases), reveals:

48% are male and 50% are female, with 160 clusters involving 659 cases

Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

932 cases (28%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 134 cases have been admitted to ICU

841 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,838 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 272 cases (8%); there are 94 in Limerick.

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 17%.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, says; “We have a more detailed ICU report available this evening. Of 148 cases admitted to ICU, 25 of those cases have been discharged, sadly there have been 14 deaths from ICU and 109 remain in ICU. The median age of ICU admission is 62.

“I would also like to highlight a worrying scene I witnessed during my visit to hospital on Tuesday evening; empty waiting rooms and empty beds. While protecting yourself from COVID-19 is a priority, no one should ignore signs that they may need medical attention for other ailments such as lumps, chest pain or other concerns. Please do not ignore any symptom outside of COVID-19. The hospitals are there for all ailments, not just COVID-19.”