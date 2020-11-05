13 conditions attached to granting of planning permission to prominent West Kerry musician

13 conditions have been attached to the granting of planning permission to a prominent West Kerry musician.

In recent days, An Bórd Pleanála granted planning permission to Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich to build a house in his native townland of Baile na bPoc in Baile na nGall.

The planning authority has granted permission for a 50 square metre, single storey dwelling.

Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich’s efforts to secure planning permission have been well documented over the past 15 years.

The musician had built a wooden cabin on an articulated truck trailer after the council refused to grant him planning permission; it stated the house would be ‘unduly obtrusive on the landscape’, would contribute to ribbon development and would seriously injure visual amenities.

In overturning the council’s decision, An Bord Pleanála attached 13 conditions to the permission.

They include: the existing mobile house shall be permanently removed from the site prior to the occupation of the house; an existing well on the site must be decommissioned; and the current agricultural entrance to the site shall be closed up.

The appeal to An Bord Pleanála cited the socio-linguistic importance of the development in the context of the appellant’s association with this Gaeltacht area, he being a renowned musician.

In response to the planning authority, the council said Mr O’Beaglaoich’s local connections do not permit it to overlook issues associated with the site.

An Bord Pleanála concluded the proposed development would not cause any serious injury to the visual amenities of the area.