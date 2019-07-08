13 children a year in Kerry forced to stay at home due to lack of school place

There are 13 children in Kerry each year who are being forced to stay at home because they’re awaiting a school place.

The figure is contained in Department of Education statistics released to Fianna Fáil TD Thomas Byrne.

The Department of Education figures show that nationally, there were 872 children with special educational needs who couldn’t get a school place and instead were on a home tuition grant for the year 2017 to 2018.

This represents an 11 per cent increase on the national figure of 784 for the previous two years.

The breakdown of figures, published in today’s Irish Independent, shows that for the school year 2017 to 2018, there were 10 children with special education needs in Kerry on home tuition who were awaiting school places.

For the school year just ended, there were three children, who do not have special needs, who were on a home tuition grant in the county due to a lack of a school place.

There’s been an increase nationally in children, who don’t have special educational needs, who receive home tuition grants because of a lack of school places – the figure nationwide for the last school year was 125, compared to 91 for the 2017/2018 period.