13 candidates to run in Kerry in Election 2020

13 candidates will be running for General Election 2020 in Kerry.

Fine Gael are running 2 candidates, Fianna Fail 3, Sinn Fein, The Green Party, Aontu and The Irish Freedom Party are all running one candidate and there are 4 independent candidates

There were no late additions to the running field in Kerry this morning with 13 candidates no due to go before the people on Saturday 8th of February

Fine Gael are running Deputy Brendan Griffin and Cllr Mike Kennelly, Fianna Fail have Deputy John Brassil, Cllrs Norma Moriarty and Norma Foley while Sinn Fein are running Cllr Pa Daly.

The Green party are running Cleo Murphy, Aontu have Sonny Foran while John Bowler from Camp is running for the Irish Freedom Party.

Deputies Michael and Danny Healy Rae will be looking to retain their seats while other independents include Ted Cronin and Sean O’Leary from Kerry Pike in Cork, who is also down to run in all 5 Cork constituencies.

Candidates have until 12 noon tomorrow to withdraw from the race otherwise their names will be on the ballot paper in Kerry voting stations on polling day.

The passing of today’s deadline confirms that for the first time in 87 years the Labour party have no candidate on the ballot paper in Kerry for a General Election.