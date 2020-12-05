13 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening as well as 456 new cases, with fewer than 5 in Kerry

The Department of Health has been notified of 13 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening.

The Department also reported 456 new cases of the virus as of midnight last night.

A technical issue led to a reduced number of cases reported in recent days and this is reflected in a higher number of cases today.

The Department of Health says there has been no impact on the management of cases or the timeliness of contact tracing.

Of this evening’s cases, 197 are in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 33 in Limerick, 21 in Louth, 20 in Kilkenny and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

Fewer than 5 of these are in Kerry.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in Kerry is now 31.8.

That figure nationally is 80.9.