The Department of Health has been informed of 1,283 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The Department has reported 3 more COVID-19 related deaths.

36 of this evening’s cases are in Kerry.

408 in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick and the remaining 460 cases are spread across 20 counties.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kerry is now 753.