1,263 applications from Kerry for BEEP-S

There were over 1,200 applications from Kerry this year for a programme dedicated to suckler farmers.

The Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot – Suckler (or BEEP-S) aims to further increase economic and environmental efficiency in the suckler herd through better quality data on herd performance.

Nationally this year, there have been over 27,000 applications to the scheme, with 1,263 of those from Kerry farmers.

The details were revealed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed following a question from Donegal, Fianna Fáil TD Charlie McConalogue.