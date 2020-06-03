123 people fined in Kerry for parking in disabled bays



Over €20,000 was collected in Kerry last year through fines issued to people who parked or stopped in disabled bays.

123 people were fined for the offence in the county.

Nationally, over €470,000 was collected after 3,700 fines were issued, which is an increase of 17% on 2018, according to a Freedom of Information request from Newstalk.

Dublin accounted for nearly half of the offences, with Limerick the next highest.