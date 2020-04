25 more people have died as a result of COVID-19.

It brings the death toll in the Republic of Ireland to 235.

In its latest update, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed 365 new cases of the virus.

There are now 6,079 confirmed cases.

In Kerry, five new cases have been confirmed.

There are now 122 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 3,268, (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 431 cases (7%)