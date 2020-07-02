Over 1,200 HAP tenancies in Kerry at end of last year

There were over 1,200 HAP tenancies in Kerry at the end of last year.

On average, landlords were being paid almost €530 by Kerry County Council.

That’s according to figures from the Department of Housing.

Housing Assistance Payment or HAP is a form of social housing support for people with a long-term housing need.

It’s administered by local authorities who pay landlords directly, while tenants pay a weekly contribution to the council based on their ability to pay.

Figures from the Minister of Housing show there were 1,236 HAP tenancies in Kerry at the end of 2019.

Kerry ranks 19th out of the 32 housing authorities in the country in terms of the number of HAP tenancies.

The number of people receiving HAP in Kerry last year more than doubled from 2018, when there were 566 HAP tenancies in the county.