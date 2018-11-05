Over 1,200 children in Kerry and Cork waiting for psychology treatment

Over 1262 children in Kerry and Cork are waiting for psychology treatment.

Figures released to Fianna Fáil reveal that more than 6,300 children across the country were waiting for a primary care psychology appointment at the end of August; 1,600 are waiting more than a year.

The HSE CHO4 area, which takes in Kerry and Cork has one of the longest waiting lists for psychology appointments.





There are 1,327 on waiting lists, 1,262 are aged 17 and under, while there are 65 adults on the list.

Fianna Fáil General Election candidate in Kerry, Cllr Norma Moriarty says it’s shameful that many children are waiting for a psychology appointment in the region.