120 vacant dwellings returned to social housing stock in Kerry this year

120 vacant dwellings have been returned to social housing stock in Kerry this year.

That’s according to figures revealed by Kerry County Council in response to a question from Cllr Michael Cahill at the recent monthly meeting of the authority.

Kerry County Council says its voids programme to bring vacant properties back into use has an annual estimated spend of €2 million.





Excluding properties with outstanding insurance claims currently being processed and stock with legal issues, at the end of September, they had 110 vacant units.

A total of 120 vacant units will have been returned to social housing stock this year, while 148 were brought back into use last year.

Kerry County Council set a target of building 65 social houses this year and say this will be met.

A further nine units were provided though Approved Housing Bodies construction projects, and 34 through turnkey projects – this is where the council works with private developers to construct social housing on their own lands.

By the end of the year Kerry County Council, will have purchased 53 houses for social housing.