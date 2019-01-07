Over 120 deer culled in Killarney National Park in 2018

More than 120 deer were culled in Killarney National Park in 2018, according to the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services carries out the cull to ensure that deer numbers are kept at sustainable levels in order to protect woodland and other habitats.





The National Parks and Wildlife Service is part of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

According to the department, more than 120 Killarney red deer and sika deer were culled by NPWS staff in 2018.

It says it’s not possible to estimate how many further deer have been culled during 2018 due to weather and other factors.

They were shot humanely by qualified NPWS marksmen and the decision to cull the animals was based on the findings of deer population surveys.

Between January and March 2017, 45 deer were culled in Killarney National Park while for the same months in 2016 and 2015, the figure stood at 35 and 43 respectively.

The department says culls needs to be carried out to ensure that deer numbers don’t reach levels that would have negative consequences for the ecology and other species.