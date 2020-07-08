12% rise in hospital admission in region due to eating disorders

There was a 12% rise in the number of people admitted to hospital in Kerry and across the region due to eating disorders last year.

The South / South West Hospital Group, which covers acute hospitals in Kerry, Cork, Waterford, South Tipperary, and Kilkenny had 50 inpatient admissions during 2018.

That rose by 12% to 56 last year, 42 of which related to anorexia.

Nationally more than 240 people had inpatient admissions in acute hospitals due to eating disorders last year, according to details released under the Freedom of Information Act.