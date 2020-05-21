12 more people die as a result of COVID-19

12 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 1,583

76 more cases have been confirmed; the total number of confirmed cases is 24,391.

3,183 cases (13%) have been hospitalised, of those hospitalised, 392 cases have been admitted to ICU.

7,747 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

For the second day in a row, there were no new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kerry yesterday; the total number of confirmed cases in the county still stands at 308.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,765 (49% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,386 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,381 cases (6%)

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr. Ronan Glynn says there’s been six consecutive days of under 100 new confirmed cases in Ireland.

Dr Glynn said this is very positive and demonstrates the extent to which the public’s actions have limited the spread of this disease.

However, he said it is only through continued commitment to hand washing, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing that we will remain successful in suppressing the spread of COVID-19 through the community.