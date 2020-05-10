12 more people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic

Another 12 people have died from the coronavirus in the Republic and there are 236 new confirmed cases.

The total number of deaths here from the virus has reached 1,458, while the total number of people infected stands at 22,996.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says data as of midnight on Friday, shows Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,068.

383 people who’ve been hospitalised by Covid-19 have been admitted to intensive care units.

The latest data shows the number confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerry has remained the same, it stands at 303.