12 men convicted of dangerous driving following Killarney’s Rally of the Lakes

12 men have been convicted of dangerous driving following the Rally of the Lakes in Killarney.

Eanna Fleming of Mountain Range Firies and Chris O’Sullivan of 72 Dromneavane, Kenmare, both aged 21, were convicted of dangerous driving along with ten others with addresses outside of the county at Killarney District Court today.

The men were charged with driving a vehicle in a manner, including speed, which was dangerous on May the 4th and 5th at Derrynafunsha, Blackwater, Kenmare and Ballydunlea Ballyhar, Killarney.

In total, 15 men appeared before the special sitting of Killarney District Court today; 12 were convicted of dangerous driving and were disqualified for driving for 2 years each.

The majority of the cases before the court involved donuts being carried out while driving, while one case involved dangerous driving in an area where a crowd was present.

The court heard plain-clothes Gardaí were carrying out a surveillance operation near the Moll’s Gap area at the time.

11 of the men plead guilty, including both Kerry men, while James O’Sullivan of Ballyhasty, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary pleaded not guilty; all 12 men were convicted of dangerous driving.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell was representing a number of the men and asked for the charges to be reduced to careless driving, as did other solicitors; they made the case stating the alleged offences occurred in areas outside of the town, which were more remote.

Upon hearing the evidence in each case, Judge David Waters said he wouldn’t characterise the incidents as careless driving given that they occurred when the road was open to public traffic, adding a conscious decision was taken to perform these manoeuvers.

The case of Dylan Roche of Allenwood Middle, Naas, Co. Kildare has been adjourned until October 1st while, the case of John Lawlor of Knocknagad, Mountrath, Co. Laois was adjourned until October 21st.

The case of Paul Delaney, of Cardtown, Mountrath, Co Laois, who was represented by Padraig O’Connell, was struck out due to the absence of the state witness.

The full list of cases before the court today:

Evan Bolger of Inch Castle, Athy County Kildare: convicted of dangerous driving. He was fined €300 and disqualified for 2 years.

Adam Brady, The Gatekeepers, Burrin Road, Co. Carlow: convicted of dangerous driving. He was fined €500 and disqualified for 2 years.

Darren Coyne of Ballyglass, Charlestown, Co Mayo: convicted of dangerous driving. He was fined €300 and disqualified for 2 years.

Simon Donegan of Kilmurry, Feenagh, Co. Limerick: convicted of dangerous driving. He was fined and disqualified for 2 years.

Eanna Fleming of Mountain Range Firies: convicted of dangerous driving. He was fined €300 and disqualified for 2 years.

Andrew Higgins of 2 ClareHill, Clarecastle, Ennis, Co Clare: convicted of dangerous driving. He was fined €500 and disqualified for 2 years.

Paul Mannion of Cuilmore, Bealnamulla Roscommon: convicted of dangerous driving. He was fined €300 and disqualified for 2 years.

William McCarthy of Knocknaboul, Coachford, Co. Cork: convicted of dangerous driving. He was fined €300 and disqualified for 2 years.

Chris O’Sullivan of 72 Dromneavane, Kenmare: convicted of dangerous driving. He was fined €300 and disqualified for 2 years.

Matthew Tyrrell of Coolcreane, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim: convicted of dangerous driving. He was fined €300 and disqualified for 2 years.

Michael Keating of Carrigeen, Camas, Bruff, Co. Limerick: convicted of dangerous driving. He was fined €300 and disqualified for 2 years.

James O’Sullivan of Ballyhasty, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary: convicted of dangerous driving. He was fined €500 and disqualified for 2 years.

Dylan Roche of Allenwood Middle, Naas, Co. Kildare: the case has been adjourned until October 1st.

John Lawlor of Knocknagad, Mountrath, Co. Laois: the case adjourned until October 21st.

Paul Delaney, of Cardtown, Mountrath, Co Laois: the case was struck out.