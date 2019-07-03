12 Kerry projects submitted for Town and Village Renewal Scheme

12 projects around Kerry have been submitted under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Kerry County Council says 31 expressions of interest were submitted with each being scored in accordance with the scheme’s guidelines.

The final project selection will be made by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Fianna Fail councillor Michael Cahill says the projects are all worthwhile and would be of great benefit to the economy of the county.

1 Skellig Region.

Skellig CRI is an outreach campus for higher education, research and entrepreneurship which promotes local level collaboration with national and international research communities.

Total Cost €125,000. Grant Sought €100,000

2 Dingle

This project involves the conservation of the historic St. James’s Graveyard, and its presentation as a cultural heritage attraction

to locals and visitors. This project is located off Main St in the centre of Dingle, and is the location of ‘Other Voices’ and the finishing point for the Kerry Camino Pilgrim Walk.

Total Cost €118,108 Grant Sought €94,486

3 Waterville

Improvements at the promenade in Waterville involving an extension of the existing car park and improvements to the existing parking area to provide for off-street coach parking.

Provide way-finding low-level lighting on the Promenade to facilitate a Dark Sky Reserve Solar Walk. Provide underground power supply infrastructure and commence installing ground level controllable LED marker lighting.

Total Cost €250,000 Grant Sought €200,000

4 Fenit

This project will link the Tralee Bay Coastal Amenity Trail with Tralee-Fenit Greenway (2020), thus creating a 15km loop , which will attract increased footfall to Fenit Village.

Total Cost €137,850 Grant Sought €110,280

5 Listowel

Enhance and improve one of the primary access routes into Listowel, Ireland’s Tidiest Town in 2019, and deliver quality linkage to the DTTaS funded North Kerry Greenway and enhance

the sustainability of the town by providing sustainable transport options and low energy public lighting.

Total Cost €262,000 Grant Sought €200,000

6 Killorglin

To develop the Killorglin Adventure Gateway II project in the Reeks District of Kerry, which will generate a long term positive economic and social impact on the town and region.

Total cost €70,000 Grant Sought €56,000

7 Castleisland

Develop and enhance the approach to Castleisland town as one

of the first stopping points for visitors coming to Kerry via the N21. Improvement works to a key viewing point on this route, as well as the development of a Town Centre Renewal Plan to attract new customers and business investment to the town which has seen a reduction in passing trade through the town.

Total Cost €125,000 Grant Sought €100,000

8 Ballybunion

Undertake improvement works to shop and house fronts which will greatly enhance the streetscape and urban centre of Ballybunion, a seaside town located along the Wild Atlantic Way in North Kerry.

Total Cost €100,000 Grant sought: €80,000

9 Ceantar Gaeltachta Uibh

Rathaigh agus an Ceantar Magúird Development of marketing plan to attract people to live in the Iveragh Peninsula, a Gaeltacht area in Kerry; audit of enterprise space and housing stock, as well as upgrading of amenity area and car park at Reenroe Beach to improve access.

Total cost €125,000 Grant Sought €100,000

10 Kenmare

Renovation works to the courthouse building, to enhance this valuable community asset as a viable amenity in the town. Total Cost: €70,000 Grant Sought €56,000

11 Caherdaniel

Enhancement to amenities in Caherdaniel Village to stimulate tourism growth and maximise opportunities as a Dark Sky Reserve. This area has become a prime destination for astro tourism.

Total cost €75,000 Grant Sought €60,000

12 Kilcummin

Enhancement of streetscape and accessible enhancements to Kilcummin Village which includes the undergrounding of services and provision of new public lighting to improve safety within the environs.

Total cost €125,000 Grant Sought €100,000