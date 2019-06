12 Kerry individuals and businesses have been named in Revenue’s latest tax defaulters’ list.

Animal Heaven Animal Rescue, which is based in Crag, Castleisland, was fined a total of €130,000 for the under-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC.

Landlord and company director Jonathan Moriarty of Strand Street, Dingle, was also named on Revenue’s list; he’s required to repay over €47,600 for under-declaring income tax.

The full list is: