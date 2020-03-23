There are now 12 cases of COVID-19 in Kerry.

That’s according to official figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.

Nationally, it’s been revealed there are 219 new cases of COVID-19 across Ireland as of 1pm today.

There are 219 new cases of COVID-19 across Ireland, meaning there are now 1,125 confirmed cases in total.

The total number of deaths from the virus in the Republic of Ireland has increased to 6.

Kerry’s total of 12 represents 1% of the national total, with Dublin and Cork worst affected.

This is an increase of 3 on yesterday’s figure.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has analysed the 836 cases notified as of midnight Sunday March 21st – 55% are male and 44% are female, with 37 clusters.

The median age of confirmed cases is 44 years.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that more than 93% of the population are washing their hands more often as a result of the coronavirus.