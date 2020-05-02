Over 11,300 patients waiting for appointments at UHK

There are over 11,300 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund as of the end of March.

According to the National Treatment Purchase Fund, there are now 11,325 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry; this is up 15 in the past year.

Of the numbers waiting at the end of March, 10,257 are seeking outpatient appointments, down 153 in the past year.

A quarter of those, 2,573 are waiting up to three months, while a third or 3,250 are waiting over a year.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund figures show there are 1,068 patients on inpatient and day case waiting lists at UHK, including for endoscopy; that’s up 168 in the past year, a 19% increase.

The majority of those patients (731) are waiting up to three months, while a further 155 have a scheduled appointment date.

There are another 2,383 people on the planned procedure list at UHK – these are patients who have had treatment and require additional treatment at a future date.