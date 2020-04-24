Over 11,100 patients waiting for appointments at UHK

There are over 11,100 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund as of the end of February, up 260 on the same time last year.



Of the numbers waiting at the end of February, 10,422 are seeking outpatient appointments, up 146 in the past year.

A quarter (2,622) of those are waiting up to three months, while a third (3,342) are waiting over a year.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund figures show there are 716 patients on inpatient and day case waiting lists at UHK, including for endoscopy; that’s up 114 in the past year, a 19% increase.

The majority of those patients (471) are waiting up to three months, and a total of 419 have a scheduled appointment date.