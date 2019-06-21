Over 11,000 people in Kerry currently have asthma.

That’s according to the Asthma Society of Ireland, which says that we, as a nation, are getting asthma management wrong.

The society says the management of asthma resolves around the patient in crisis, instead of creating long-term control.

It says implementation of an asthma self-management programme could reduce asthma hospitalisations by up to 50% and could potentially save €102 million.

In 2017, there was an estimated 2.4 million medical consultations nationwide in relation to asthma.