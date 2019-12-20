11,000 patients waiting for appointments at UHK

There are almost 11,000 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund as of the end of November, up 157 on the same time last year.

According to the National Treatment Purchase Fund, there are now 10,980 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry; this is up 157 in the past year.

Of the numbers waiting at the end of November, 10,237 are seeking outpatient appointments, up 81 in the past year.

A quarter (2,670) of those are waiting up to three months, while a third (3,462) are waiting over a year.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund figures show there are 743 patients on inpatient and day case waiting lists at UHK, including for endoscopy; that’s up 76 in the past year, a 11% increase.

The majority of those patients (557) are waiting up to three months.

459 of those patients have a scheduled appointment date for their inpatient or day case treatment, including endoscopies.

There are another 2,229 people on the planned procedure list at UHK – these are patients who have had treatment and require additional treatment at a future date.