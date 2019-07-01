11,000 patients waiting for appointments at UHK

There are 11,000 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund as of the end of May.

Of those, 10,277 are waiting for outpatient appointments as of the end of May; this is up 378 in the past year, a 3.8% increase.

Over a quarter (2,731) of those are waiting up to three months, while a third (3,545) are waiting over a year.

The figures show there are 720 patients on inpatient and day case lists, waiting for an appointment for treatment at UHK, including for endoscopy; that’s up 236 in the past year, a 49% increase.

The majority of those patients (560) are waiting up to three months.

A further 449 patients have a scheduled appointment date for their inpatient or day case treatment, including endoscopies.

There are another 2,061 people on the planned procedure list at UHK – these are patients who have had treatment and require additional treatment at a future date.