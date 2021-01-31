Over 1,100 planning applications to KCC in first eleven months of 2020

1,155 planning applications were made to Kerry County Council in the first eleven months of 2020.

There were 251 applications in the Kenmare Municipal District, 230 in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD, 229 in Listowel MD, 224 in Killarney MD and 221 in Tralee MD.

935 planning decisions were issued by the council over the period; 847 were granted and 88 refused.

Almost 300 applications were for one-off houses with 183 granted and 451 were for other residential with 346 granted.

33 out of 50 applications for multi-residential were granted and of the 355 non-residential applications, 285 were given the green light.