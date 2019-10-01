Over 1,100 domestic violence order applications made in Kerry over past three years

Over 1,100 applications for domestic violence orders have been made in Kerry over the past three years.

These include applications made in the district court for safety, protection and barring orders.

Following a Freedom of Information Act Request by Newstalk, the Courts Service revealed there were 348 applications lodged in Kerry in relation to domestic violence in 2016, nearly 200 of which were granted.

The majority were for barring and protection orders.

In 2017, this increased to 377, with the vast majority for barring, protection and safety orders.

Last year saw the greatest number of applications in recent years; there were 418 applications received by the Courts Service, with over 230 being granted.

Of the 1,143 orders, over 400 were refused.