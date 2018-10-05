11. Puck Fair Killorglin | 1652

In this episode we go live to the 5th of August, 1652 and our time traveling reporter Joe McGill is by the banks of the river Laune where he is joined by the people of Killorglin who have escaped an attack by Cromwells men thanks to a warning from a goat.

