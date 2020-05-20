11 more people die as a result of COVID-19

11 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 1,571

64 more cases have been confirmed; the total number of confirmed cases is 24,315.

3,164 cases (13%) have been hospitalised, of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU.

7,708 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

There were no new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kerry yesterday; the total number of confirmed cases in the county still stands at 308.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,733 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,379 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,376 cases (6%)

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said, to date, 87% of confirmed cases diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Although it is very positive news, Dr Glynn said it shouldn’t deflect from the impact this disease has had on individuals and families.

He added it does not change the risk for any one individual who is diagnosed with the disease today, or in the future.