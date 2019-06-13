11 new businesses opened in Cahersiveen over the past year

11 new businesses have opened in Cahersiveen over the past year.

That’s according to Lisa O’Shea, owner of Glow Health and Beauty in the town, who says the number of tourists stopping in Cahersiveen has increased this year.

She sought the views of some business owners in the town and found the number of walkers and cyclists, in particular, has grown; however, some accommodations reported a reduction in trade.

CSO figures released yesterday for the first three months of the year showed a 6% increase in the number of overseas visitors, despite the overall spend decreasing by 4%.

Cahersiveen suffered more than most during the economic downturn, with many businesses closing.

Ms O’Shea says local festivals have helped bring more people to the South Kerry town.