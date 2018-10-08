There were 11 Kerry winners in the Blás na hÉireann 2018 Irish food awards.

The awards are the biggest blind tasting competition in the country and awards ceremony took place at the Dingle Food Festival.

Kerry producers won gold, silver and bronze prizes.





Over 300 producers displayed their product in Dingle over the weekend for judging in the competition.

Eleven of the awards recognised local produce in Kerry.

The bronze, silver and gold awards were presented to Kerry producers across a range of categories.

Kennedys Butchers, Casey’s, Micilin Muc, Carralea Dairy Products LTD and Quinlans Kerry Fish all received awards.

Brown Sugar Café, O’Sullivans Bakery, Bake It Easy, Prestige Foods, Camos Bistro and Dick Mack’s Brewhouse were also presented with awards.

Prestige Foods won Best in County, while Camos Bistro picked up the Best in Farmers Market award and Dick Mack’s Brewhouse took home the Rogha na Gaeltachta award.

This year was the 11th annual event.

Artie Clifford, Chairperson and founder of Blas na hÉireann, says the awards celebrate a passion for good and local food, hard work and quality products.