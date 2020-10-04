11 Kerry winners in 2020 Blas na hÉireann food awards

11 Kerry food producers have won awards in this year’s Blas na hÉireann awards.

The awards celebrate and reward the best tasting Irish food and drink products, and those who produce them.

Kerry food producers picked up 8 golds, 4 silvers, 4 bronzes, and the Best Startup award.





Niamh Whelan reports.

Kerry Kefir was awarded Best Startup in the country, as well as a gold for its dairy milk.

Kennedy’s Butchers won gold, silver, and bronze awards for its variety of lamb, while it also won Best in County for Kerry.

Other gold winners include Dingle Goats Cheese, Micilín Muc for its BBQ flavoured sausages, while two golds went to Dingle Distillery for whiskey and gin.

O’Sullivans Bakers won gold and silver awards for its bracks, and Quinlans Kerry Fish won gold and bronze for seafood products and chowder.

Knockatee Natural Dairy and Kerry Cow Farm Ltd (Kells Bay Cheese) both won silver awards, for blue cheese and hard cheese respectively.

Wellness Baking Listowel Ltd won bronze for its gluten free fruit cake, and Muckross Creamery won bronze for its ice cream.