11 Kerry stores honoured at SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme celebration

Eleven (11) Kerry SPAR stores were honoured at the recent SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme celebration.

Held in association with the Excellence Ireland Quality Association, the awards are presented annually to SPAR and SPAR Express stores that demonstrate outstanding industry excellence following inspections, mystery shoppers, and audits.

The Kerry winners are: Fitzpatrick’s SPAR Express Cahersiveen; Lynch’s SPAR Castlegregory; Sheehy’s SPAR Dingle; Byrne’s SPAR Caherslee and Oak Park, Tralee; Heaphy’s SPAR Express Bridge Road and Market Street, Listowel; and Foley’s SPAR Express Fossa, Milltown, Killorglin, and Castlemaine Road, Tralee.