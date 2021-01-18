11% increase in domestic abuse incidents reported in Kerry in 2020

The number of domestic abuse incidents reported in Kerry increased by 11% in 2020.

The figures were revealed during the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting by Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Eileen Foster.

From January 1st to December 27th of 2020, there were 1,133 incidents of domestic abuse reported to Gardaí in Kerry.

This is 112 more than in the same period in 2019 when 1,021 incidents were reported, an 11% increase.

Chief Superintendent Foster says the increase was not surprising given the nature of the lockdowns in 2020.

While she acknowledged that it’s a worrying number, she says it’s a success story for Gardaí in some ways, as more people are coming forward to report these incidents.

The Chief Superintendent added Gardaí are able to help those who come forward, and that the more people who report these types of incidents, the better.

She said there are more people suffering from domestic abuse that are not coming forward, and is urging any victims or witnesses of domestic abuse to contact Gardaí.