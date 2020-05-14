11 farmers join MacGillycuddy Reeks agri-environment project

Eleven more farmers have joined an agri-environment project on the MacGillycuddy Reeks.

The European Innovation Partnership Project on the Reeks is a four-year pilot scheme to improve sustainability and support the economic viability of farming in the region.

The eleven sheep farmers who have joined the project have a combined 220 hectares which will be included for habitat management such as treating invasive species and manage bracken.

Project manager, Trisha Deane said they are pleased to expand the project and know it will have a positive impact on the local economy by providing a much-needed income source at this difficult time.