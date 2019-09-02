11% drop in number on trolleys in UHK in August

The number of patients who waited on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry’s Emergency Department in August fell by 11% compared to the same month last year.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation show that 266 people spent time on trolley’s in UHK last month compared to 300 in August 2018.

However, nationally, the INMO says there was a record 9,562 patients on trolleys last month in hospitals around the country.

The worst affected were University Hospital Limerick with 1,197 and Cork University Hospital with 1,051 patients on trolleys.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ni Sheaghdha, who is from Ventry, says the record national figure for a summer month signals an even more dangerous winter when extra demands are placed on hospitals: