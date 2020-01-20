11% drop in Kerry claims relating to uninsured drivers

There was an 11% drop in insurance claims relating to uninsured drivers in Kerry last year.

That’s according to the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland which compensates victims of road traffic accidents caused by uninsured and unidentified vehicles.

The MIBI says it received 49 claims from Kerry during 2019, down 6 from the previous year.

However, nationally the number of uninsured claims is unchanged.

David Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of the MIBI is calling for a new automatic number plate recognition system to be introduced to help detect uninsured vehicles: