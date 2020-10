There are 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in University Hospital Kerry.

This is according to the HSE’s Daily Operations Update, which outlines the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospitals nationwide.

As of 8pm last evening, there were 11 confirmed cases in the hospital, with two of those in critical care units.

On Monday morning, there were no critical care beds vacant in UHK, however, there were three vacant general beds.