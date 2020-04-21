There are currently 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in UHK.

That’s according to the latest data from the HSE, which collected data on the number of cases at hospitals around the country at 8pm yesterday.

The number of confirmed cases in University Hospital Kerry has reduced in recent days, down from 15 on Friday to 11 yesterday.

There were two suspected cases of COVID-19 in the hospital last evening, while one patient was in the hospital’s critical care unit.

In terms of vacant beds, there were 23 general beds available yesterday morning, along with five critical care beds.

The number of vacant general beds has increased considerably since the coronavirus crisis began, reaching a high of 47 on Saturday.