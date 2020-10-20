11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in UHK

There are 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in University Hospital Kerry.

This is according to the HSE’s COVID-19 Daily Operations Update, which outlines the number of coronavirus cases in Irish hospitals.

As of 8pm last evening, there were 11 patients with COVID-19 in the Tralee hospital, with one person in the ICU.

UHK had no general beds and only one critical care bed available yesterday.

However, the hospital previously said it’s made provisions to increase capacity for COVID-19 cases when they arise.