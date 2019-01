More than 108,000 patients went without a hospital bed in 2018 – a 9 per cent increase on the previous year.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show the highest trolley figures were reached in the first three months of last year.

University Hospital in Limerick is the worst hit followed by Cork and Galway.





INMO General Secretary – and Ventry native – Phil Ní Sheaghda says there needs to be greater focus on dealing with the crisis.