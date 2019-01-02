10,800 patients waiting for appointments at UHK

There are 10,800 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund as of the end of November.

According to the National Treatment Purchase Fund, there are now 10,793 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry.





Of those, 10,156 are waiting for outpatient appointments as of the end of November; this is up 172 in the past month, a 2% increase.

A quarter (2,619) of those are waiting up to three months, while almost a third (3,174) are waiting over a year.

The figures show there are 637 patients on inpatient and day case lists, waiting for an appointment for treatment at UHK, including for endoscopy; that’s up 47 in the past month, an 8% increase.

The majority of those patients (537) are waiting up to three months; the remaining 100 are waiting between three and 15 months.

A further 418 patients have a scheduled appointment date for their inpatient or day case treatment, including endoscopies.

There are another 1,880 people on the planned procedure list at UHK – these are patients who have had treatment and require additional treatment at a future date.