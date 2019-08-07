10,600 patients waiting for appointments at UHK

There are 10,600 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund as of the end of June; they’re down slightly from the end of May, but up on the same time last year.

According to the National Treatment Purchase Fund, there are now 10,594 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry; this is up 112 in the past year, but down 400 from May.

Of the numbers waiting at the end of June, 9,858 are seeking outpatient appointments, a slight drop of 65 in the past year.

Over a quarter (2,625) of those are waiting up to three months, while a third (3,197) are waiting over a year.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund figures show there are 736 patients on inpatient and day case waiting lists at UHK, including for endoscopy; that’s up 177 in the past year, a 32% increase.

The majority of those patients (566) are waiting up to three months.

485 of those patients have a scheduled appointment date for their inpatient or day case treatment, including endoscopies.

There are another 2,104 people on the planned procedure list at UHK – these are patients who have had treatment and require additional treatment at a future date.