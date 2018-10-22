10,500 patients on UHK waiting lists

There are almost 10,500 people on waiting lists for treatment at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund as of the end of September.

According to the National Treatment Purchase Fund, there are now 10,461 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry, up 319 since the start of the year, a rise of 3%.





Of those waiting as of the end of September, 9,911 are on lists for outpatient appointments – this is up 183 since the start of the year, a 2% increase.

A quarter (2,431) of those are waiting up to three months, while almost a third (3,118) are waiting over a year.

The figures show there are 550 patients on inpatient and day case waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry, including for endoscopy, as of the end of September; that’s up 133 since the start of the year, a 32% increase.

The majority of those patients (434) are waiting up to three months for appointments; the remaining 116 are waiting between three and 12 months.

A further 432 patients have a scheduled date for their inpatient and day case procedure, including endoscopies.