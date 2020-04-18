103 complaints of illegal dumping in the Killarney Municipal District were received by the council last year.

The information was revealed at the Killarney Municipal District meeting, following a motion from Independent councillor Brendan Cronin.

Cllr Brendan Cronin asked the council for details of how many complaints of illegal dumping were received in the Killarney MD in the last 12 months.

He also asked Kerry County Council what actions were taken and if enforcement has been intensified.

103 complaints were received and in 19 incidences evidence was found and fines were issued.

The council says its litter wardens investigate all complaints of illegal dumping.

Eight litter prosecution convictions were secured across the county in 2019.

The council adds that activity in this area will be stepped up throughout this year and the newly applied Municipal District Enforcement Officer will play a role in tackling this issue.

Kerry County Council is also seeking funding under the anti-dumping initiative to carry out further CCTV surveillance.

The local authority’s litter hotline is 1800 326 228 and the council is urging people to report any issues.