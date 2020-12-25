1,025 new daily cases of COVID-19; two more deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of two more deaths from COVID-19 in Ireland in the last 24 hours. 1,025 new infections have been confirmed

There have been 84,098 cases of coronavirus and 2,194 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

There is no county-by-county breakdown of statistics available today.

The Health Protection Surveillance and HSE says such data will not be published today and tomorrow, St Stephen’s Day, and that there may be some changes to data and related service publication frequency up to January 3rd.